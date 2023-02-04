Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Union Education Minister lauds railway allocation for Odisha

President of state unit of BJP, Sameer Mohanty also praised the prime minister and railway minister for the allocation to Odisha. 

Published: 04th February 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the highest ever allocation for Odisha in the railway budget will strengthen the rail infrastructure in the state and help in timely completion of projects.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pradhan said priority has been given to railway infrastructure development in Odisha under the ‘Purbodaya Mission’ of the Centre.

Pradhan said that allocation has been more than what was demanded by the Odisha government and this has proved that priority is being given by the Centre to development of KBK and aspirational districts. “This will make the dream of the prime ,inister for a developed India a reality,” he added. President of state unit of BJP, Sameer Mohanty also praised the prime minister and railway minister for the allocation to Odisha. 

