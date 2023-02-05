Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Raids on illegal hookah parlours in Cuttack

Published: 05th February 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

hookah

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack Urban Police on Saturday carried out raids at illegal hookah parlours in different areas of the city.

Apart from several hookahs, pipes and scores of flavour packets were seized from the parlours. The raids were conducted after a report, ‘Illegal hookah bars flourish in Cuttack’ was published in The New Indian Express on January 31.

DCP Pinak Mishra said as per information received from reliable sources, hookah parlours in the city were using suspicious and contraband substances in the hookahs which are detrimental to human health as well as to civil society.

“Basing on such inputs raids were conducted at 13 hookah parlours in the city. Hookahs, 141 pipes and 152 packets of flavour were seized and further verification and legal action will be taken,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Urban Police hookah parlours
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp