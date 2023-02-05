Raids on illegal hookah parlours in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack Urban Police on Saturday carried out raids at illegal hookah parlours in different areas of the city.

Apart from several hookahs, pipes and scores of flavour packets were seized from the parlours. The raids were conducted after a report, ‘Illegal hookah bars flourish in Cuttack’ was published in The New Indian Express on January 31.

DCP Pinak Mishra said as per information received from reliable sources, hookah parlours in the city were using suspicious and contraband substances in the hookahs which are detrimental to human health as well as to civil society.

“Basing on such inputs raids were conducted at 13 hookah parlours in the city. Hookahs, 141 pipes and 152 packets of flavour were seized and further verification and legal action will be taken,” he said.

