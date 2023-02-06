30 more unused spaces in Bhubaneswar to be transformed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After developing urban landscape at 27 unused places in city in the first phase during the recently concluded hockey World Cup, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to revamp 30 more such spaces under ‘place-making and urban design’ project in Phase II.

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said under the project the unused and encroached places will be redesigned and turning them into spots of amusement and recreation. Apart from development of sitting area, some of these places will also have landscaping with decorative plants.

Kulange said hockey World Cup was an opportunity for the civic body to restore and rearrange things and efforts are on to continue with this activity in which priority will be on sanitation and beautification.

Moreover, to ensure the mural and wall arts, created with crores of investment, are not defaced with posters and illegal advertisements, for which the BMC is gearing up to intensify the tree, pole and wall (TPW) drive. “Strict action will be taken against those found defacing the arts. If needed case will be registered against the violater as per law,” the municipal commissioner said.

The Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) is also being supported with tankers and water supply to ensure the decorative plants planted during the World Cup are properly maintained, he said.

BMC officials said steps are also being taken to complete other beautification plans including the Lake Neutral project, a component of Smart City Mission, intended at restoring the drainage channel No. 10 and developing landscape near Janpath road for residents of Saheed Nagar, Satya Nagar and other nearby areas.

