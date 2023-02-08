Home Cities Bhubaneswar

After Deloitte, BSCL office moves to BMC-ICOMC building

BSCL officials said their office has been shifted from the existing BMC Bhawani mall to the swanky 11-storey building at Satyanagar area.

Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, BSCL

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) now has a new address at the state-of-the-art BMC-ICOMC tower on Janpath road in the city.BSCL officials said their office had been shifted from the existing BMC Bhawani mall to the swanky 11-storey building in the Satyanagar area.

“The process of its shifting has been completed and it will take a few more days to function from the new location,” said an official from the agency.

He said the deadline for shifting the office was February 8 and it was done within time. The new BSCL office will function from the fifth floor of the building. Apart from BSCL, the office of BMC and Intelligent City Operations and Management (ICOMC) will also start functioning from the building.

