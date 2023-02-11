Bhubaneswar cops held two on murder charge 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The police on Friday arrested two persons including a woman on charges of murder. According to police, Bichitra Palei (46) was allegedly kidnapped by the two accused - Batakrushna Behera and his relative Netramani Behera on Thursday evening over a monetary dispute.

Palei managed to get down from the car near Vani Vihar square when the vehicle slowed down. Later, there was a scuffle between Palei and the accused when a few students came to his rescue. He informed the students that he was being kidnapped by the duo.

The students took him to Saheed Nagar police station and the two accused also reached the spot. Palei reportedly fainted on the police station campus at about 9.25 pm and he was rushed to Capital Hospital where he was declared dead.

The police said the exact reason behind Palei's death can be ascertained after receiving his postmortem report. The two accused were arrested under Section 302 and other Sections of the IPC. Palei was not detained nor he was inside the police station's building.

However, as he collapsed inside the campus, the investigation of the case will be carried out as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission, said DCP Prateek Singh.

