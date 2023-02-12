Man held with fresh tusks in Keonjhar of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two days after the carcass of a tusk-less elephant with its head sawed-off was detected in the core of Similipal Tiger Reserve, a person from Mayurbhanj was arrested by Keonjhar forest division with two ivories on Saturday.

Keonjhar DFO Dhamdhere Dhanraj Hanumant said the tusks were recovered from 34-year-old Bilash Mankadia from Melana village of Ghatagaon range. The accused, however, belongs to Kendumundi village of Karanjia sub-division in Mayurbhanj.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of forest officials and staff from the division carried out a decoy operation and apprehended the accused near a road in the Melana village and recovered the tusks from his possession on Saturday afternoon.

Hanumant said the tusks weighed about 10.160 kg and the accused is being interrogated to get more details regarding its smuggling.It is yet to be established whether the tusks belong to the elephant poached in Pithabata range of Similipal (south) division or to the tusker poached in Athagarh.

“The tusks looked somewhat fresh and we are trying to ascertain where the accused procured them from and if others are involved,” said another official from the division.

Currently, an official in the rank of Conservator of Forest (CF) is investigating the poaching of the elephant in Similipal, while investigation into Athagarh case seems to have lost direction after death of an accused in custody of forest staff recently.

