Naba Kishore Das death: Narco analysis done, rumours likely to end soon

Earlier, in the sensational Pari murder case too, the Crime Branch had requested for narco analysis but the accused had declined to give his consent.  

Published: 12th February 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (right) succumbed to bullet injuries hours after he was shot at by ASI Gopal Das (left).

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (right) was shot dead by ASI Gopal Das (left).

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dismissed assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Gopal Krishna Das, who shot dead minister Naba Kishore Das last month, underwent narco analysis test at Directorate of Forensic Science in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Saturday.  

With this narco test, Gopal’s fate in the sensational murder case is finally sealed. Sources said the test outcome which would be submitted directly to the court will be instrumental for prosecution of Das.
“Narco analysis is admissible in the court and it would prove to be very crucial for the investigation by Crime Branch,” said a senior police officer.

This is the first case in the state in which Odisha Police carried out the narco test of an accused. Earlier, in the sensational Pari murder case too, the Crime Branch had requested for narco analysis but the accused had declined to give his consent.  

Das had earlier underwent polygraph test in the same laboratory.  Sources said the agency’s officers along with the accused are likely to return to Jharsuguda by Sunday evening An eight member team led by the case’s investigating officer DSP Ramesh Chandra Dora is camping in Gandhinagar.
CB ADG Arun Bothra is also present to monitor the investigation of the case.

