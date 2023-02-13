With a harsh summer in the offing, BMC readies heat wave plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a major part of the State Capital falling in red and yellow category in the heat index and the weatherman predicting an early and harsh summer this year, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has gone into action mode to ready an effective strategy to deal with the situation.

The civic body has prepared a nine-point action plan in advance to tackle any emergent heat wave situation. The draft heat action plan 2023 has focused on opening of heat wave control rooms, emergency facilities at health institutions, opening of water kiosks, repair and installation of tube wells, enforcement against sale of stale food, improved sanitation and disinfection, maintenance of water ATMs, awareness drive and other mitigating measures.

BMC officials said control rooms will be opened with toll free numbers along with the existing 1929 involving Watco, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), Fire, PHD and health services wing. Water tankers, tubewells as well as the water ATMs lying defunct will be restored in the coming weeks.While Watco will look after maintenance and restoration of tankers, tubewells, etc., the emergency wing of BMC will ensure availability of 40 water ATMs and kiosks near parks and bus stops for people.

Sources said during a recent meeting chaired by mayor Sulochana Das, the additional district urban public health officer has been asked to ensure 20 UPHC and dispensaries and 11 homeopathy dispensaries are made functional round-the-clock. The BMC hospital in Old Town and special cells in health centres will also function round-the-clock for treatment of heatstroke patients.

Focus will also be on enforcement and regular checking of hotels, restaurants and food joints to check sale of stale food and maintenance of hygiene and cleanliness.Sources said the BMC has also asked BSCL to take steps for installation of display boards with scrolling messages on heat wave and temperature updates at bus stops, markets and other public places. The BSCL will consult IMD in this regard. The TPCODL will also ensure interrupted power supply to critical infrastructure during summer.

The zonal deputy commissioners will be responsible for overall implementation of these measures in their jurisdiction, said a senior official.He said another meeting will be convened by the mayor and the municipal commissioner soon to review the progress made in this regard.

