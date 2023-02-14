662 category teachers relaunch agitation seeking equal pay in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 662 category teachers on Monday threatened that they will go for hunger strike and also be forced to boycott the upcoming annual Plus II final year exams, commencing from March 1, if not paid at par with others under Odisha (Payment of Grant-in-Aid to the Non-Government Aided Degree Colleges, Aided Junior Colleges and Aided Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-in-Aid Order, 2022.

Though the state government approved the order in the previous cabinet meeting extending the benefit increased remuneration for 15,711 teachers and employees, the 662 category colleges association, that launched a protest in this regard at Mahatma Gandhi Marg on the day, alleged that the move is benefiting only a section of teachers and staff belonging to 488 category. Convenor of 662 category colleges association Golak Nayak said the move will allow 488 category teachers to draw Rs 10,000 more salary in spite of the fact that they have been appointed a year later to the 662 category.

“Though we had launched protest earlier seeking similar benefit for us, no decision has been taken so far in this regard,” Nayak said. He said if their grievance is ignored, they will be forced to launch hunger strike in the coming days.

