Home Cities Bhubaneswar

662 category teachers relaunch agitation seeking equal pay in Odisha

“Though we had launched protest earlier seeking similar benefit for us, no decision has been taken so far in this regard,” Nayak said.

Published: 14th February 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Agitating teachers in Bhubaneswar | Express

Agitating teachers in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The 662 category teachers on Monday threatened that they will go for hunger strike and also be forced to boycott the upcoming annual Plus II final year exams, commencing from March 1, if not paid at par with others under Odisha (Payment of Grant-in-Aid to the Non-Government Aided Degree Colleges, Aided Junior Colleges and Aided Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-in-Aid Order, 2022. 

Though the state government approved the order in the previous cabinet meeting extending the benefit increased remuneration for 15,711 teachers and employees, the 662 category colleges association, that launched a protest in this regard at Mahatma Gandhi Marg on the day, alleged that the move is benefiting only a section of teachers and staff belonging to 488 category. Convenor of 662 category colleges association Golak Nayak said the move will allow 488 category teachers to draw Rs 10,000 more salary in spite of the fact that they have been appointed a year later to the 662 category.

“Though we had launched protest earlier seeking similar benefit for us, no decision has been taken so far in this regard,” Nayak said. He said if their grievance is ignored, they will be forced to launch hunger strike in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp