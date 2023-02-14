Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP to hit streets in capital over law and order situation in state

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a bid to counter BJD, the BJP on Monday announced to launch a three-day agitation over deteriorating law and order situation in the state coinciding with the same dates the ruling party has planned to protest the Centre’s neglect to Odisha in the Union Budget.

BJP has planned to stage demonstration in different parts of the state capital here on  February 14 to protest the failure of the state government to protect former minister Naba Kishore Das and the misleading investigation of the Crime Branch in the case, said state BJP vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra at a media conference.

He said the party will hold similar demonstrations in all district headquarters of the state on February 15. On February 16, BJP will stage dharna near Raj Bawan demanding dismissal of the BJD government. The party will submit a memorandum addressed to the President of India through the Governor.

Alleging that the murder of the former minister was pre-scripted, Baxipatra said a dangerous trend is emerging in the state where potential political threats are being systematically eliminated. Naba Das murder case is a case in point. “Who is running the government in the state is now hunting the mind of the people after it was raised by national BJP president J P Nadda. The way things are happening and sensational murder cases are being handled by the Crime Branch of police point to the fact that the government has no control over its law and order machinery,” Baxipatra said.

Meanwhile, the murder of the former minister figured in the Lok Sabha on Monday with BJP MP Suresh Pujari raising the issue during zero hour.

