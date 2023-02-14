Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Two arrested over ruckus in Utkal varsity

When the organisers opposed, they called their associates and seven to eight others reportedly reached the conference hall within a few minutes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  THE city police on Monday arrested two Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists for creating ruckus at a seminar lecture delivered by JNU professor Surajit Majumdar on Utkal University campus.

Majumdar was giving a seminar lecture on the  theme ‘Challenges before Constitution and Democracy’, organised by the  Citizen’s Forum on Sunday, when the protesters interrupted him and allegedly issued threats. They accused him of making anti-India statements in his lecture.

According to the police, the two Manas Kumar Sahu (31) and Sanjay Kumar Mallick (32), both from Basudevpur in Bhadrak district, allegedly hurled abuses and asked the organisers to suspend the seminar. When the organisers opposed, they called their associates and seven to eight others reportedly reached the conference hall within a few minutes.

They vandalized the meeting venue and threatened the organisers of dire consequences. The meeting was called off following the violent protests, said the police. A member of Citizen’s Forum lodged a complaint in Saheed Nagar police station and a case was registered under Sections 294, 323, 341, 427, 506 and 34 of the IPC. The ABVP activists also lodged a complaint alleging the organisers manhandled them and a separate case was registered. 

“The two accused are non-students. About eight cases were earlier registered against Sahu and nine against Mallick. Further investigation into the matter is continuing,” said an officer of Saheed Nagar police station. Interestingly, both were staying in Utkal University’s Gopabandhu hostel. 

