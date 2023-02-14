Utkal University begins probe, spotlight back on entry of outsiders into hostels 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sunday’s incident on the Utkal University premises has put the spotlight back on entry of outsiders into the campus and hostels. The disciplinary committee of the university organised a meeting on Monday and called for an inquiry into the incident. It has sought a report within seven days.

This apart, following allegations that the two former students of the university who have been arrested in the case and some others who took part in the agitation that followed were residing in the institution’s hostels, it was decided in the meeting that all the hostels will be checked for presence of outsiders. There are 14 hostels - seven each for boys and girls - and each of the facilities can accommodate 200 to 300 persons.

The disciplinary committee is verifying the CCTV footage of the incident and has identified some youths involved in it. “Since there are allegations that some of the youths present in the seminar and those arrested were ex-students and residing in hostels, we have decided that one member of the disciplinary committee, hostel warden and superintendent concerned will check each of the 14 hostels on the campus to trace out the outsiders,” said an official.

Stringent action will be taken against any outsider found illegally residing in any of the hostels and the students who are found allowing their guests to stay in their rooms, informed the official. The university has also sought a report on how a private agency - Citizen’s Forum - was allowed to host a seminar in the PG Council conference hall and why ID cards were not checked before allowing outsiders on the campus. There are 105 ex-servicemen employed to look after security on the campus. Vice-chancellor Sabita Acharya said the decisions taken by the disciplinary committee will be implemented immediately.

BHUBANESWAR: Sunday’s incident on the Utkal University premises has put the spotlight back on entry of outsiders into the campus and hostels. The disciplinary committee of the university organised a meeting on Monday and called for an inquiry into the incident. It has sought a report within seven days. This apart, following allegations that the two former students of the university who have been arrested in the case and some others who took part in the agitation that followed were residing in the institution’s hostels, it was decided in the meeting that all the hostels will be checked for presence of outsiders. There are 14 hostels - seven each for boys and girls - and each of the facilities can accommodate 200 to 300 persons. The disciplinary committee is verifying the CCTV footage of the incident and has identified some youths involved in it. “Since there are allegations that some of the youths present in the seminar and those arrested were ex-students and residing in hostels, we have decided that one member of the disciplinary committee, hostel warden and superintendent concerned will check each of the 14 hostels on the campus to trace out the outsiders,” said an official. Stringent action will be taken against any outsider found illegally residing in any of the hostels and the students who are found allowing their guests to stay in their rooms, informed the official. The university has also sought a report on how a private agency - Citizen’s Forum - was allowed to host a seminar in the PG Council conference hall and why ID cards were not checked before allowing outsiders on the campus. There are 105 ex-servicemen employed to look after security on the campus. Vice-chancellor Sabita Acharya said the decisions taken by the disciplinary committee will be implemented immediately.