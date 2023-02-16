ASI to search Parabhadi hill for Buddhist remains

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There is finally a ray of hope for the historic Parabhadi hill, an important yet dying Buddhist site in Jajpur district. The hill, which the state government had planned to mine for khondalite stones to be used in Puri town renovation under ABHADA scheme, will now be excavated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for Buddhist remains. The step, archaeologists said, will protect the site from illegal stone quarrying and ensure its conservation.

The ASI under the Ministry of Culture on Wednesday approved excavations at Parabhadi besides Narahuda village in Khurda by its Bhubaneswar circle. While work at Parabhadi will start on Thursday, that at Narahuda had started in a small manner in January this year and would be continued.

Located close to Lalitgiri, Parabhadi hill houses a structure which is believed to be a Buddhist stupa due to its circular appearance and a rock cut sculpture of meditating Buddha, said head of Bhubaneswar circle Dibishada B Garnayak. “The stupa is partially exposed and it is believed that a Buddhist establishment existed here during the early period,” he added.

The site was discovered between 1975 and 1985. “The hill is of the same date at Lalitgiri (2nd century BC) and a lot of Buddhist images were found in the Sukhuapada village located on Parabhadi foothills. These images have been kept in Lalitgiri museum now,” said archaeologist and Odishan Institute of Maritime & South East Asian Studies secretary Sunil Kumar Patnaik.

Sources said since the stupa was located very high and there were a lot of stones around, the idea of excavating the site was dropped by archaeologists. Subsequently, quarrying started and mobile towers were also set up on the hills, damaging the ancient remains. This is the first time excavation will be carried out on the hill. Two years back, the state government allowed the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to mine khondalite stones for the Puri renovation project and the latter had applied for environment clearance. While OMC had started a process for mining in the hillock for the Puri project, it was opposed by locals.

On the other hand, the Narahuda village near Tirimal in Khurda district is believed to be of Chalcolithic age and a lot of artefacts of that era have already been discovered in the past.

BHUBANESWAR: There is finally a ray of hope for the historic Parabhadi hill, an important yet dying Buddhist site in Jajpur district. The hill, which the state government had planned to mine for khondalite stones to be used in Puri town renovation under ABHADA scheme, will now be excavated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for Buddhist remains. The step, archaeologists said, will protect the site from illegal stone quarrying and ensure its conservation. The ASI under the Ministry of Culture on Wednesday approved excavations at Parabhadi besides Narahuda village in Khurda by its Bhubaneswar circle. While work at Parabhadi will start on Thursday, that at Narahuda had started in a small manner in January this year and would be continued. Located close to Lalitgiri, Parabhadi hill houses a structure which is believed to be a Buddhist stupa due to its circular appearance and a rock cut sculpture of meditating Buddha, said head of Bhubaneswar circle Dibishada B Garnayak. “The stupa is partially exposed and it is believed that a Buddhist establishment existed here during the early period,” he added. The site was discovered between 1975 and 1985. “The hill is of the same date at Lalitgiri (2nd century BC) and a lot of Buddhist images were found in the Sukhuapada village located on Parabhadi foothills. These images have been kept in Lalitgiri museum now,” said archaeologist and Odishan Institute of Maritime & South East Asian Studies secretary Sunil Kumar Patnaik. Sources said since the stupa was located very high and there were a lot of stones around, the idea of excavating the site was dropped by archaeologists. Subsequently, quarrying started and mobile towers were also set up on the hills, damaging the ancient remains. This is the first time excavation will be carried out on the hill. Two years back, the state government allowed the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to mine khondalite stones for the Puri renovation project and the latter had applied for environment clearance. While OMC had started a process for mining in the hillock for the Puri project, it was opposed by locals. On the other hand, the Narahuda village near Tirimal in Khurda district is believed to be of Chalcolithic age and a lot of artefacts of that era have already been discovered in the past.