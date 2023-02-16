Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Weight targets and wellness lessons for Bhubaneswar Police

The weight targets and other physical improvements will be recorded every fortnight and the defaulters will be put in orderly rooms.

BHUBANESWAR: To help the personnel cope up with the mental and physical stress, Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) has reissued an order asking them to regularly take part in physical training sessions.

The guidelines for the police personnel include regular participation in physical training, fitness and cleanliness activities in their respective campuses either at 6 am or 4 pm according to their duties.

Attendance for the activities will be taken and the monthly average should not be less than 80 per cent.
Another major component of the order is the weight of the police personnel. Weight targets will be given to the police and be regularly monitored.

The weight targets and other physical improvements will be recorded every fortnight and the defaulters will be put in orderly rooms. As per the guidelines, emphasis will be given to contain tobacco products and alcohol consumption as well as neat and tidy uniforms.

“Physical training and activities like cleanliness drives can play a huge role in maintaining mental and physical health of police personnel besides helping those with diabetes and blood pressure,” DCP Prateek Singh told this newspaper.

All the personnel of Bhubaneswar UPD attached with Armed Police Reserve (APR), DCP office, Commissionerate Police Headquarters, Team 60 and Odisha State Armed Police have been asked to follow a seven-point guidelines.

“Physical health and fitness are vitally important for every law enforcement department. As police personnel, there is a higher risk of developing physical and mental health issues due to the nature of hectic duty schedules,” the order by the DCP stated.

The killing of former minister Naba kisore Das by dismissed ASI Gopal Krushna Das has put focus on mental and physical well-being of the police personnel who are often engaged in long and strenuous working hours.

