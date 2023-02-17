Odisha youth held for abetment of suicide

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Youth was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 23-year-old woman in the capital city last year. The woman was a software engineer and she allegedly died by suicide at her flat in city’s Sailashree Vihar area on August 19.

According to the police, the woman was staying in the city since 2018. Police said the accused, Soumyajit Mohapatra (24) of Sambalpur, was staying with her in the same apartment. He was reportedly working as an engineer in the capital but later quit his job to pursue studies.

Sources said Mohapatra was absconding after Orissa High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Commissionerate Police arrested him from Sambalpur on Thursday.

“During investigation, it was established that Mohapatra and the victim were in a live-in relationship. He was mentally harassing her for which she took the extreme step,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station.

