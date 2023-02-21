BJP morchas to maximise public outreach programmes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP getting battle ready for the general elections next year, top functionaries of the party’s seven frontal wings on Monday held a brainstorming session in Cuttack for strengthening organisational activities and reaching out to voters.

The meeting chaired by state president Samir Mohanty decided that at least 200 members of each morcha will lend active support to the party in the formation of booth and mandal (block) committees and help maximise the public outreach programmes.

Apart from strengthening booth committees, each of the selected activists of morchas will be in charge of at least four gram panchayats till the next election and ensure maximum participation of general public in all party programmes.

With 1,004 mandals and 6,798 gram panchayats in the state, BJP aims to touch every household before the election and make each family member aware about the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government and find out if the benefits of the schemes are reaching them. “There will be a special drive to meet lavarthis (beneficiaries of central government schemes) to get their feedback and problems, if any,” said senior BJP leader and OBC Morcha president Surath Biswal.

Addressing over 250 functionaries of Krushak, OBC, Mahila, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Minority and Yuva Morchas, national BJP general secretary and election in-charge of Odisha Sunil Bansal said the objective of these frontal wings is to expand the party activities. “The activities of the morchas should not be limited to formation of different committees, holding meetings and holding agitational programmes,” Bansal said.

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP getting battle ready for the general elections next year, top functionaries of the party’s seven frontal wings on Monday held a brainstorming session in Cuttack for strengthening organisational activities and reaching out to voters. The meeting chaired by state president Samir Mohanty decided that at least 200 members of each morcha will lend active support to the party in the formation of booth and mandal (block) committees and help maximise the public outreach programmes. Apart from strengthening booth committees, each of the selected activists of morchas will be in charge of at least four gram panchayats till the next election and ensure maximum participation of general public in all party programmes. With 1,004 mandals and 6,798 gram panchayats in the state, BJP aims to touch every household before the election and make each family member aware about the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government and find out if the benefits of the schemes are reaching them. “There will be a special drive to meet lavarthis (beneficiaries of central government schemes) to get their feedback and problems, if any,” said senior BJP leader and OBC Morcha president Surath Biswal. Addressing over 250 functionaries of Krushak, OBC, Mahila, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Minority and Yuva Morchas, national BJP general secretary and election in-charge of Odisha Sunil Bansal said the objective of these frontal wings is to expand the party activities. “The activities of the morchas should not be limited to formation of different committees, holding meetings and holding agitational programmes,” Bansal said.