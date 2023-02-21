Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP morchas to maximise public outreach programmes

“There will be a special drive to meet lavarthis (beneficiaries of central government schemes) to get their feedback and problems, if any,” 

Published: 21st February 2023 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP getting battle ready for the general elections next year, top functionaries of the party’s seven frontal wings on Monday held a brainstorming session in Cuttack for strengthening organisational activities and reaching out to voters.

The meeting chaired by state president Samir Mohanty decided that at least 200 members of each morcha will lend active support to the party in the formation of booth and mandal (block) committees and help maximise the public outreach programmes.

Apart from strengthening booth committees, each of the selected activists of morchas will be in charge of at least four gram panchayats till the next election and ensure maximum participation of general public in all party programmes.

With 1,004 mandals and 6,798 gram panchayats in the state, BJP aims to touch every household before the election and make each family member aware about the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government and find out if the benefits of the schemes are reaching them. “There will be a special drive to meet lavarthis (beneficiaries of central government schemes) to get their feedback and problems, if any,” said senior BJP leader and OBC Morcha president Surath Biswal. 

Addressing over 250 functionaries of Krushak, OBC, Mahila, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Minority and Yuva Morchas, national BJP general secretary and election in-charge of Odisha Sunil Bansal said the objective of these frontal wings is to expand the party activities. “The activities of the morchas should not be limited to formation of different committees,  holding meetings and holding agitational programmes,” Bansal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samir Mohanty BJP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp