Odisha CM Naveen inaugurates Adivasi Mela

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the annual Adivasi Mela in the city. He went around the art and culture section of the exhibition after declaring it open.

Showcasing the life and culture of tribals of Odisha, the mela has on display this year dummy houses of 10 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) besides 121 stalls showcasing and selling various products and forest produce by tribals like millets, turmeric, honey arrowroot, pulses, among other things.

SHGs under ITDA and micro projects are also selling their products. Similarly, 23 stalls have been opened by OFSDS, Mission Shakti, ORMAS, Millet Mission, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department and Planning and Convergence department.

Among others, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, ST & SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the department Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Director of SCSTRTI Indramani Tripathy, BMC mayor Sulochana Das were present.

The 10-day mela is being organised at the Adivasi Exhibition Ground. Every year, eight to 10 lakh people visit the mela, which witnesses a business of Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the annual Adivasi Mela in the city. He went around the art and culture section of the exhibition after declaring it open. Showcasing the life and culture of tribals of Odisha, the mela has on display this year dummy houses of 10 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) besides 121 stalls showcasing and selling various products and forest produce by tribals like millets, turmeric, honey arrowroot, pulses, among other things. SHGs under ITDA and micro projects are also selling their products. Similarly, 23 stalls have been opened by OFSDS, Mission Shakti, ORMAS, Millet Mission, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department and Planning and Convergence department. Among others, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, ST & SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the department Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Director of SCSTRTI Indramani Tripathy, BMC mayor Sulochana Das were present. The 10-day mela is being organised at the Adivasi Exhibition Ground. Every year, eight to 10 lakh people visit the mela, which witnesses a business of Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore.