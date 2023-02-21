Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Padampur rail link pending with Odisha govt: Union Railway Minister

Stating that the ORIDL is controlled by the Odisha government, Vaishnaw said the Centre has already given in-principle approval to the project.

Published: 21st February 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated that central ministers have forgotten about their promise of railway link to Padampur made during bypoll campaigning in December, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project is pending with the Odisha government.

The railway minister stated that Odisha Railway Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL) has been entrusted with the project to connect Bargarh-Padampur-Nuapada. 

Stating that the ORIDL is controlled by the Odisha government, Vaishnaw said the Centre has already given in-principle approval to the project. “The approval of the detailed project report is under consideration with the Odisha government,” he added.

Stating that Centre has allocated `10,012 crore for the development of railways in the state, Vaishnaw said 57 railway stations are also being redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station scheme. He requested the Odisha government to cooperate in matters of land acquisition, forest clearance, law enforcement during implementation of the projects.

The railway minister said that Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu wrote a letter a few days back regarding approval of the railway line. The railway minister clarified that the situation based on the facts was communicated to Sahu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik railway link Ashwini Vaishnaw
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp