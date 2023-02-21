Padampur rail link pending with Odisha govt: Union Railway Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated that central ministers have forgotten about their promise of railway link to Padampur made during bypoll campaigning in December, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project is pending with the Odisha government.

The railway minister stated that Odisha Railway Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL) has been entrusted with the project to connect Bargarh-Padampur-Nuapada.

Stating that the ORIDL is controlled by the Odisha government, Vaishnaw said the Centre has already given in-principle approval to the project. “The approval of the detailed project report is under consideration with the Odisha government,” he added.

Stating that Centre has allocated `10,012 crore for the development of railways in the state, Vaishnaw said 57 railway stations are also being redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station scheme. He requested the Odisha government to cooperate in matters of land acquisition, forest clearance, law enforcement during implementation of the projects.

The railway minister said that Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu wrote a letter a few days back regarding approval of the railway line. The railway minister clarified that the situation based on the facts was communicated to Sahu.

