Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Two held with elephant tusks in Bhubaneswar

City police have arrested two persons in connection with illegal wildlife trade and seized about 3 kg ivory from them.

Published: 21st February 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police have arrested two persons in connection with illegal wildlife trade and seized about 3 kg ivory from them. Acting on a tip-off, Maitri Vihar police on Sunday evening conducted a raid near Sainik School on February 19 evening and nabbed Girish Kumar Nayak and Deepak Sahu, who hail from Kandhamal district.

Police said, the duo had come to the city to sell the ivory to a customer. Ivory weighing about 3 kg was recovered from them. A motorcycle and three mobile phones have also been seized. Sources said Nayak and Sahu told the police that they had procured the ivory from a person in Jajpur district.

The duo was handed over to the Forest department for further action, said an officer. The Chandaka wildlife division registered a case in the connection. “We will request the court to allow us to take Nayak and Sahu on remand to ascertain their links and from whom they procured the ivory,” said a forest officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant tusks City police
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp