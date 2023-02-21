Use tech in education sector, Odisha CM tells lecturers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon the newly recruited lecturers and assistant professors to use technology in education so that students of the state have access to knowledge from all across the globe.

Addressing the orientation programme of 914 assistance professors and lecturers who joined various colleges on Monday, CM said the state needs more of its students to come out successful in all India competitive examinations.

He said in the last two years, a record number of college teachers have been recruited in both government and aided non-government colleges across the state. “Many transformations have been successfully effected in the state’s higher education system which has made it more meaningful in serving the cause of the knowledge acquiring process,” he added.

Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said teaching is a noble profession and the faculty members should work committedly to improve the education system in the state. Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra advised them to help the students achieve excellence. 5T secretary VK Pandian also spoke.

