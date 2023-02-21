World Bank aid for social protection delivery in Odisha

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government plans to implement an innovative initiative with the assistance of the World Bank to protect the livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable, manage disaster-risks and facilitate better use of digital data for resilience, service delivery and planning.

The initiative, State Capability and Resilient Growth Programme (SCRGP), will cover three components - social protection delivery platform (SPDP), strengthening of the economics and statistics wing and enhancing the capacity for disaster resilience.

The USD 145 million programme to be implemented in a five-year period will also support some of the key objectives set out in the state government’s strategy to respond to the post pandemic landscape of increased uncertainty.

As part of the SCRGP, an integrated social protection delivery system will be developed to allow citizens to access programmes so that it can help expand the coverage of state social safety nets to better protect poor and vulnerable households.

The state has various databases for an estimated 4.7 crore population, but all are scheme-based. As there are a lot of duplications, it becomes difficult for the government to figure out the eligible beneficiaries when it wants to launch a new welfare programme or implement a new central scheme.

An official said suppose a citizen is eligible for five welfare schemes, it is now difficult to ascertain whether he/she is actually getting the benefits entitled under the very schemes. “Mapping of beneficiaries, thus, becomes very difficult. Once an integrated database is ready, we can effectively plan, monitor and expand,” he said.

The project will empower frontline cadres with digital tools to improve the quality and use-cases of state statistical systems by implementing computer assisted survey technology for improved data quality and data production in the state.It also envisages strengthening disaster-related impact forecasting systems for improved response and coverage of early warning alerts besides enhancing disaster risk management and disaster education capabilities through skilled human resources and facilities.

Principal secretary of Finance department Vishal Kumar Dev said as it is an IT driven programme, the government can better target the beneficiaries. “The initiative is going to be revolutionary. For the USD 145 million project, loan from the World Bank will be USD 100 million and contribution of the state government will be USD 45 million,” he said.

Work on SPDP has already been initiated with the state funding. The other two components will start once the loan is sanctioned. The state government has already approved the project and necessary loan approval from the World Bank board is awaited.

