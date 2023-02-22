Low holding tax collection, BMC to crackdown on defaulters

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With less than 50 per cent holding/property tax collection till February, the last month of the current fiscal, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up to crackdown on major defaulters.A senior official from the corporation said against the target of Rs 96 crore from property/holding tax this year, only about Rs 46 crore has been collected so far.

With just a month left, the officer said the zonal deputy commissioners (ZDCs) of the three zones in the city have been asked to intensify the collection. The zones have started collecting over Rs 1 crore a day. However, it would be difficult if major defaulters continue to delay in clearing their dues.“We have asked the ZDCs to list out the defaulters against whom a crackdown will be launched soon to recover the dues,” he said.

As it is the civic body’s attempt to collect holding tax at a higher rate as per the revised benchmark value of the land failed after the Orissa High Court asked it to stick to the old rates. Also, the reassessment of property for holding tax has also remained incomplete.

With the holding tax collection remaining low in the current fiscal, BMC that has set a target to collect Rs 708 crore revenue from various sources has stressed on alternative financial resources.Officials said for the 2023-24 fiscal, the civic body has set a target of revenue generation of Rs 105.85 crore from holding/property tax and tax on private and government lands.

On the other hand it plans to collect Rs 106.97 crore from fees and user charges from trade licence, cesspoll, scrutiny fees, parking fees, ROW rights etc. Besides, it also eyes Rs 7.5 crore income from market, shopping complex, community halls, kalyan mandaps, office buildings and Yatri Niwas booking etc.

Moreover, the civic body will receive revenue grant of Rs 203.37 crore on different schemes. It will also get such grant of Rs 114.10 crore under various schemes and programmes.

