Mercury hits 38oC in Bhubaneswar

However, met officials informed that the city has recorded temperature above 42 degree C in February in the past.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state Capital on Tuesday recorded 38 degree Celsius, the highest temperature recorded in the city as well as Odisha in February so far this year.

There was a departure of 4 degree C in the mercury level on the day compared to the normal temperature during the month in the city. However, met officials informed that the city has recorded temperature above 42 degree C in February in the past.

The officials also said the ongoing dry weather conditions are likely to prevail for some days in which the daytime temperature could rise. However, the night temperature will fall due to lack of moisture.

