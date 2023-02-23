Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bargarh weavers shun Bunakar Bazar in protest in Odisha

This has seriously impacted the trade of the local weavers.

Published: 23rd February 2023 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bargarh weavers

Image used for representational purpose. Rajendra Sikandar (in green shirt) along with a weaver in Bargarh | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) and principal advisor to the chief minister Asit Tripathy on Thursday advised the Bargarh district administration to shift the weavers marketing their handloom products in open air market at Balijori to the newly constructed Bunakar Bazar.

The Textiles and Handlooms department has constructed an exclusive bazar with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore for weavers but they are unwilling to shift in protest as the government is not doing anything to prevent the entry of non-handloom sarees of Sambalpuri brand from manufacturers from outside the state.
Tripathy during his visit to the Bunakar Bazar saw that the marketing facility equipped with all modern facilities is not being used by local weavers who are selling their products at the weekly market.

Tripathy was informed that new designs developed for Sambalpuri brand sarees are imitated by garment manufacturers from other states and have now flooded the local markets with non handloom sarees and dress materials of same patterns with lesser prices. This has seriously impacted the trade of the local weavers.

He advised the weavers association to submit a petition for appropriate action by the state government. He advised the district collector to take steps for organising an all India weaver’s convention at Bargarh to be funded by WODC to address various critical issues of the local weavers with a vision document for implementation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asit Tripathy Bunakar Bazar Bargarh weavers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp