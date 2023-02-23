Faculty crisis at Odisha state’s only culture university

Diana Sahu By

BHUBANESWAR: Seven years back when the Utkal University of Culture - the only culture university in the state - shifted to a new campus, students had expected better education and facilities. But, things have only gone south.

While the two-decade-old university is yet to be included under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act 1956, which makes it ineligible to receive Central assistance, it is functioning with just eight regular faculty members against a requirement of nearly 50. There are 33 faculty members in the institution including regular and guest faculty members.

Similarly, in the absence of non-teaching technical staff - 24 in total including clerks, peons and sweepers - examinations of colleges affiliated to the university are being delayed. Established in 1999, the university offers UG, PG courses, MPhil, PhD in fine arts and visual arts, drama, various streams of Indian classical music and dance as well as in other fields such as hospitality and tourism. As many as, 50 institutions, including four government colleges and institutes, are affiliated to it.

Officials of the university said a few years back, a request was sent to the Governor (Chancellor)’s office for his approval to appoint 20 faculty members. But, there has been no update on it yet. “We need at least 50 regular faculty members to teach students of 20 PG departments,” they said.

While teaching in university has been hit, students of affiliated colleges have been accusing the institution of putting their careers at risk by delaying their semester examinations. Two batches of MA in Yoga (2020-22 and 2021-23) of at least 10 affiliated colleges have alleged inordinate delay in conduct of examinations of different semesters.

Students of 2020-22 batch who should have completed their MA by July-August 2022, are still waiting to appear for their fourth (final) semester exam. Six months are already over and the university is yet to announce the exam. Students said they have already lost half of the academic year due to the negligence of the university authorities.

Similarly, students of 2021-23 batch are required to complete the course by July-August 2023. However, till January this year, only examination of the first semester has been completed and the results are yet to be announced.

They said as per the academic calendar, the university has to conduct three semester exams within six months which is impossible. And if that is not done, the students will lose two academic years of their career. Controller of Examinations Somburu Sovara said the delay in examinations was due to the pandemic and lack of staff.“But we are trying to complete the examinations within June this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education department on Tuesday asked the university officials to take necessary steps for conduct of the pending examinations at the earliest.Vice-chancellor Prof Prasan Kumar Swain, who joined the university on Wednesday, said his first priority would be to fill up the vacant teaching posts in a phased manner.

