Comply with RERA norms within two months: ORERA to Bhubaneswar Development Authority

Published: 24th February 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority

Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The multi-crore Daya Enclave project of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) seems to have landed in trouble again as the Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) has asked the agency to comply with the norms of the RERA act within two months. The regulatory authority has warned that the registration certificate of the housing project will be scrapped if it fails to do so.

While hearing a petition regarding the project recently, ORERA underlined that though BDA cancelled the allotment of flats in the project at Bhagabanpur Mouza, on the basis of a complaint and an interim order, the registration certificate issued in favour of it is still operative. The authority also observed that the registration certificate for the project, being developed at an investment of Rs 44 crore, has been obtained by ‘suppressing material facts’.

States that Section-4(g) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 specifically mentions that every promoter shall make an application for registration accompanied by proforma of the allotment letter, agreement for sale and the conveyance proposed to be signed with the allottees, ORERA stated that the respondent (BDA) appears to have obtained the registration certificate without furnishing the same leading to violation of the section.

Besides, the regulatory authority also pointed out that many other procedures were not followed that includes Section-13 (A) that stipulates the promoter should not accept a sum of more than 10 pc of the total cost of the apartment without entering into the agreement.

Accordingly, it stated that keeping in view the interest of the allottees, BDA is directed to comply with Section-4 of the Act within a period of two months failing which the registration certificate issued in favour of it for the project will be revoked.

RERA activist Bimalendu Pradhan who had moved ORERA in this regard said that the order of the regulatory authority must serve as reminder for the promoters and developers.

