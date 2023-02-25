Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Former hockey player Lakra’s friend died by suicide: Police

The police said available evidence and medical legal reports indicate suicidal hanging as the cause of his death and there was no suspicion of any foul play.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a huge relief to former hockey player Birendra Lakra, the Commissionerate police on Friday said during investigation of the case of death of his close friend Anand Toppo it was established that he died by suicide.

“The injuries found on the neck of the deceased could be ante-mortem and suicidal in nature.  However, the victim had consumed alcohol and barbiturates before his death and the cause of the death was hanging and its complications. Hence, the doubt of forcible administration of alcohol and drugs is not possible in this case,” said a statement issued by the police.

