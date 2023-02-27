Bhubaneswar to have automated system to detect traffic violations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an attempt to improve compliance to traffic rules, an automated system to detect helmet violations is likely to be introduced in the capital city soon. Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has installed 312 traffic violation detection cameras across 32 locations in the city to automatically check violations like over speeding and jumping red lights.

The BSCL control room shares photographs/visual footage with the traffic wing of the city of other violations like not wearing helmets, triple riding, wrong side driving and others. On receiving the photographs/footage, the traffic police issue challans to the violators.

“A proposal was sent to BSCL requesting to issue automated challans for helmet, triple riding and wrong side driving violations. A meeting was held in this connection recently and a private firm has been asked to implement the technology required to issue automated challans for such violations,” said a senior traffic officer.

The traffic officers are of the opinion that the automated challans for helmet violation, triple riding and wrong side driving will bring in more transparency and leave no scope for corruption. Apart from receiving photographs/visuals of violations from BSCL, the traffic personnel are taking action against the violators on the spot. They are equipped with body-worn cameras and e-challan devices.

“We hope the automated challans for helmet violation, wrong side driving and triple riding will help us in curbing such offences to a great extent. On the spot checking against such violations is continuing on a regular basis,” said the officer.

On February 25, the traffic wing detected 341 violations of not wearing helmets, 26 general offences, 178 wrong side driving, 244 over speeding, 16 illegal parking, six triple riding and two for not wearing seat belts. Around 811 challans were issued, 28 driving licences suspended and a fine of Rs 9.51 lakh imposed against the violators as on February 25.

BHUBANESWAR: In an attempt to improve compliance to traffic rules, an automated system to detect helmet violations is likely to be introduced in the capital city soon. Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has installed 312 traffic violation detection cameras across 32 locations in the city to automatically check violations like over speeding and jumping red lights. The BSCL control room shares photographs/visual footage with the traffic wing of the city of other violations like not wearing helmets, triple riding, wrong side driving and others. On receiving the photographs/footage, the traffic police issue challans to the violators. “A proposal was sent to BSCL requesting to issue automated challans for helmet, triple riding and wrong side driving violations. A meeting was held in this connection recently and a private firm has been asked to implement the technology required to issue automated challans for such violations,” said a senior traffic officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The traffic officers are of the opinion that the automated challans for helmet violation, triple riding and wrong side driving will bring in more transparency and leave no scope for corruption. Apart from receiving photographs/visuals of violations from BSCL, the traffic personnel are taking action against the violators on the spot. They are equipped with body-worn cameras and e-challan devices. “We hope the automated challans for helmet violation, wrong side driving and triple riding will help us in curbing such offences to a great extent. On the spot checking against such violations is continuing on a regular basis,” said the officer. On February 25, the traffic wing detected 341 violations of not wearing helmets, 26 general offences, 178 wrong side driving, 244 over speeding, 16 illegal parking, six triple riding and two for not wearing seat belts. Around 811 challans were issued, 28 driving licences suspended and a fine of Rs 9.51 lakh imposed against the violators as on February 25.