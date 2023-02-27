Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BSF officer arrested for assaulting on duty constable

Behera, posted at VSS Nagar police outpost and due to the heavy rush on the weekend, he was asking the visitors to remove their illegally parked vehicles.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An assistant commandant of Border Security Force (BSF) was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting an on duty constable. The accused, Sangram Kumar Biswal (50), is deployed at BSF’s 85 Battalion in Kolkata.

The incident took place when constable Manoj Kumar Behera (48) was checking illegal parking at VSS Nagar haat (market). Behera, posted at VSS Nagar police outpost and due to the heavy rush on the weekend, he was asking the visitors to remove their illegally parked vehicles.

Biswal had parked his two-wheeler on the road. As the constable failed to identify the owner of the vehicle, he took out his mobile phone to capture a photograph of its registration number to issue a challan.
On seeing the constable clicking his vehicle’s photograph, Biswal intervened and asked him to first remove other illegally parked vehicles in the area.

“A heated exchange broke out between the duo and Biswal identified himself as a DSP. He then assaulted the constable who sustained serious injuries in the incident,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

Biswal reportedly threw Behera into a drain during the brawl. The constable sustained a fracture in his right leg, said the police. Saheed Nagar police have registered a case in this connection under Sections 325, 307, 332, 341, 353 and 506 of the IPC. The police have also seized Biswal’s vehicle.

