Buddhist remains emerge from Parabhadi hill

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 15-ft high stupa has surfaced on the top of the Parabhadi hill near Lalitgiri in Jajpur district during the ongoing excavation by the Puri circle of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The stupa, 18-metre in width, is a stone built one. Apart from the stupa, some broken Buddhist sculptures have also been found. Excavation on the hill, which the state government is mining for khondalite stones to be used in Puri town renovation under ABHADA scheme, started 10 days back.

ASI Odisha chief Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak, who is heading the excavation, said the stupa is believed to be belonging to the 7th or 8th century and may date earlier depending on further excavation findings. “The broken sculptures appear to be of Ratnasambhava but a clear picture will emerge as the excavation proceeds,” he said.

However, the ASI has raised concern over the mining on the hill both by private parties and state government for khondalite stones and destruction of the Buddhist remains. The hill has been leased out to OMC by state government for the ABHADA project. Garnayak said the miners are using JCB machines to extract stones and in the process, a small stupa was damaged a week back.

ASI and OMC officials carried out a joint survey of the hill on December 24 last year and subsequently, ASI had written to the state government to stop mining to protect the existing heritage. “OMC stopped for a few days but has now started again and the private stone miners have always been active here. Considering the rich Buddhist heritage value of the hill, mining has to be permanently stopped if the government wants to protect it,” he said.

Although considered an important Buddhist site in the Diamond Triangle of Odisha, Parabhadi hill could not be excavated till now because of its location. The site was discovered between 1975 and 1985 and archaeologists had deemed it to be a Buddhist settlement due to the presence of more than three rock cut caves, archaeological remains and a structure that looked like a stupa on the hilltop.

Since it was located very high and there were a lot of stones around, the idea of excavating the site was dropped by archaeologists, said Buddhist researcher and Odishan Institute of Maritime & South East Asian Studies secretary Sunil Kumar Patnaik. Subsequently, quarrying started and mobile towers were also set up on the hills, damaging the entire site.

“Life-size Buddhist, Bodhisattva images were found in the Sukhuapada village located on Parabhadi foothills which are now being showcased in Lalitgiri museum. Further excavations can shed light on the Buddhist potential of the region,” said member of Jajpur Council of Culture Subhendu Bhuyan.

BHUBANESWAR: A 15-ft high stupa has surfaced on the top of the Parabhadi hill near Lalitgiri in Jajpur district during the ongoing excavation by the Puri circle of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The stupa, 18-metre in width, is a stone built one. Apart from the stupa, some broken Buddhist sculptures have also been found. Excavation on the hill, which the state government is mining for khondalite stones to be used in Puri town renovation under ABHADA scheme, started 10 days back. ASI Odisha chief Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak, who is heading the excavation, said the stupa is believed to be belonging to the 7th or 8th century and may date earlier depending on further excavation findings. “The broken sculptures appear to be of Ratnasambhava but a clear picture will emerge as the excavation proceeds,” he said. However, the ASI has raised concern over the mining on the hill both by private parties and state government for khondalite stones and destruction of the Buddhist remains. The hill has been leased out to OMC by state government for the ABHADA project. Garnayak said the miners are using JCB machines to extract stones and in the process, a small stupa was damaged a week back. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ASI and OMC officials carried out a joint survey of the hill on December 24 last year and subsequently, ASI had written to the state government to stop mining to protect the existing heritage. “OMC stopped for a few days but has now started again and the private stone miners have always been active here. Considering the rich Buddhist heritage value of the hill, mining has to be permanently stopped if the government wants to protect it,” he said. Although considered an important Buddhist site in the Diamond Triangle of Odisha, Parabhadi hill could not be excavated till now because of its location. The site was discovered between 1975 and 1985 and archaeologists had deemed it to be a Buddhist settlement due to the presence of more than three rock cut caves, archaeological remains and a structure that looked like a stupa on the hilltop. Since it was located very high and there were a lot of stones around, the idea of excavating the site was dropped by archaeologists, said Buddhist researcher and Odishan Institute of Maritime & South East Asian Studies secretary Sunil Kumar Patnaik. Subsequently, quarrying started and mobile towers were also set up on the hills, damaging the entire site. “Life-size Buddhist, Bodhisattva images were found in the Sukhuapada village located on Parabhadi foothills which are now being showcased in Lalitgiri museum. Further excavations can shed light on the Buddhist potential of the region,” said member of Jajpur Council of Culture Subhendu Bhuyan.