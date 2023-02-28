Dharmendra Pradhan urges probe into plastic rice supply rumours in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday sought investigation into rumours of plastic rice supplied to beneficiaries in the state and also urged the Centre to take steps to create awareness on supply of fortified rice under the public distribution system (PDS).

In a letter to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal, Pradhan said that there have been some distressing reports in the media from Lamtaput in Koraput district, sadar block of Balasore and Badabahal of Sundargarh district regarding fear among the beneficiaries over rice supplied through the PDS.

Stating that the rice the beneficiaries are getting presently is different from the variety they used to get earlier through the PDS, Pradhan said some of the rice floats when soaked in water and appears very white and sticky when cooked. When eaten, they do not have their usual taste and remains intact despite chewing, he added.

He said this has led to rumours that plastic rice is being supplied through the PDS which has led to fear and apprehension among the people in these areas and many beneficiaries are worried that this rice will have an adverse impact on their health.

Pradhan added that he has been informed that the rice is a mix of fortified kernels and normal rice with added nutrients like folic acid, iron and vitamin B-12 is being given through PDS since January, Pradhan said the taste and texture of such rice may have created confusion and apprehension among the beneficiaries. “It is imperative that such apprehension be investigated and quelled in a proactive manner by the civil supplies department,” he added.

Pradhan has urged Goyal for his intervention in directing officials of his ministry to investigate the issues and take suitable measures to spread awareness about the supply of fortified rice in an urgent basis.

