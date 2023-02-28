Major crimes witness sharp rise in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There has been a sharp rise in major crimes in Odisha in the recent years. The state has been witnessing an increasing trend in crimes like dacoity, robbery, burglary, theft, swindling and rioting.

Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera informed in the Assembly that 1,78,190 cognizable cases were registered across the state last year as against 1,55,420 in 2021, 1,34,230 in 2020 and 1,21,525 in 2019.

About 626 dacoity cases were registered in 2022, 552 in 2021, 514 in 2020 and 587 in 2019. Robbery cases stood at 2,998 in 2022, 2,826 in 2021, 2,166 in 2020 and 2,492 in 2019. Around 5,467 burglary cases were reported last year as against 5,133 in 2021, 4,500 in 2020 and 4,149 in 2019.

While 14,893 theft cases were reported in the state in 2022, 13,024 were registered in 2021, 10,412 in 2020 and 10,766 in 2019. There has been no decline in incidents of rioting as the state registered 2,248 cases in 2022, 2,220 in 2021, 2,059 in 2020 and 1,993 in 2019.

However, there has been a marginal decline in heinous offences like murder and rape in the last two years. Odisha recorded 3,184 rape and 1,379 murder cases last year as compared to 3,327 rape and 1,394 murder cases in 2021.

Another cause of concern is the rise in number of road accidents in the last few years. Around 11,663 road accidents were reported in the state in 2022, 10,983 in 2021, 9,817 in 2020 and 11,064 in 2019.

