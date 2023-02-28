Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Major crimes witness sharp rise in Odisha

There has been a sharp rise in major crimes in Odisha in the recent years. The state has been witnessing an increasing trend in crimes like dacoity, robbery, burglary, theft, swindling and rioting. 

Published: 28th February 2023 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There has been a sharp rise in major crimes in Odisha in the recent years. The state has been witnessing an increasing trend in crimes like dacoity, robbery, burglary, theft, swindling and rioting. 

Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera informed in the Assembly that 1,78,190 cognizable cases were registered across the state last year as against 1,55,420 in 2021, 1,34,230 in 2020 and 1,21,525 in 2019.

About 626 dacoity cases were registered in 2022, 552 in 2021, 514 in 2020 and 587 in 2019. Robbery cases stood at 2,998 in 2022, 2,826 in 2021, 2,166 in 2020 and 2,492 in 2019. Around 5,467 burglary cases were reported last year as against 5,133 in 2021, 4,500 in 2020 and 4,149 in 2019. 

While 14,893 theft cases were reported in the state in 2022, 13,024 were registered in 2021, 10,412 in 2020 and 10,766 in 2019. There has been no decline in incidents of rioting as the state registered 2,248 cases in 2022, 2,220 in 2021, 2,059 in 2020 and 1,993 in 2019.

However, there has been a marginal decline in heinous offences like murder and rape in the last two years. Odisha recorded 3,184 rape and 1,379 murder cases last year as compared to 3,327 rape and 1,394 murder cases in 2021. 

Another cause of concern is the rise in number of road accidents in the last few years. Around 11,663 road accidents were reported in the state in 2022, 10,983 in 2021, 9,817 in 2020 and 11,064 in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp