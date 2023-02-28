Odisha gets award for promotion of sports

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday received the ‘Best State for Promotion of Sports’ award at the ‘Sportstar Aces 2023’ in recognition of the state’s unique sports model built around the pillars of partnership for sporting excellence, competition, coaching, infrastructure and welfare schemes for meritorious athletes.

The chief minister received the award from Suresh Nambath, editor of The Hindu and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar at a ceremony held in Mumbai. Odisha received the award for the fourth time. Stating that athletes are the true ambassadors of the country and it is our duty to support and encourage them in every way possible, the chief minister said this event serves as a wonderful platform to celebrate their contribution to the world of sports and inspire future generations to pursue their passions.

The CM said that Odisha is making huge investment in sports and the budget for sports has increased by more than ten times in the last five years. The sports budget for the state is more than `1,200 crore in 2023-24, he said and added that Odisha is building world class facilities and nurturing talents through high performance centres and competitions. The state has successfully hosted many global events including the hockey World Cup in January this year, he added.

Naveen said, “It is the collective dream of all Indians to see the national flag fly high at the Olympics. We should all work together and make it a reality.”

