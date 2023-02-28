Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha govt to appoint 5,000 doctors in phases: Health Minister

The Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari informed the Assembly on Monday that the recruitment of the doctors will be done in two phases.

Published: 28th February 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Doctor, healthcare

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE state government will appoint around 5,000 doctors in the coming days to meet the shortage in different hospitals. The Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari informed the Assembly on Monday that the recruitment of the doctors will be done in two phases.

The minister made the announcement while responding to a query from Naba Charan Majhi (BJP) regarding presence of only six doctors against 37 posts at the Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital. He assured Majhi that doctors will be appointed in the hospital on priority basis.

The state government has proposed an additional provision of Rs 229 crore under administrative expenses in the allocation made for health and family welfare in the 2022-23 budget for recruitment of 5,000 more doctors, 9,000 nurses and paramedical officers. 

Replying to a question from Mohan Majhi (BJP), the minister said a decision has been taken to increase the number of beds in government healthcare facilities of the state by 21,342 in the next financial year. “While Union Health Ministry’s Indian Public Health Standard (IPHS) 2022 norms recommend at least one bed per 1,000 population in every district as an ‘essential’ norm, the figure in Odisha stands at 0.71. I have given in written that about 21,342 beds will be added to meet the norms. We currently have 25,000 beds, which was increased from 17,000,” he added. 

In October last year, the government had given in-principle approval to establish 12 more sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs) of 100 beds each, 20 community health centres (CHCs) of 30 beds each and 306 primary health centres (PHCs) of six beds each. Besides, bed strength in all the existing 32 SDHs were to be increased to 100 beds each. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp