Odisha govt to appoint 5,000 doctors in phases: Health Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE state government will appoint around 5,000 doctors in the coming days to meet the shortage in different hospitals. The Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari informed the Assembly on Monday that the recruitment of the doctors will be done in two phases.

The minister made the announcement while responding to a query from Naba Charan Majhi (BJP) regarding presence of only six doctors against 37 posts at the Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital. He assured Majhi that doctors will be appointed in the hospital on priority basis.

The state government has proposed an additional provision of Rs 229 crore under administrative expenses in the allocation made for health and family welfare in the 2022-23 budget for recruitment of 5,000 more doctors, 9,000 nurses and paramedical officers.

Replying to a question from Mohan Majhi (BJP), the minister said a decision has been taken to increase the number of beds in government healthcare facilities of the state by 21,342 in the next financial year. “While Union Health Ministry’s Indian Public Health Standard (IPHS) 2022 norms recommend at least one bed per 1,000 population in every district as an ‘essential’ norm, the figure in Odisha stands at 0.71. I have given in written that about 21,342 beds will be added to meet the norms. We currently have 25,000 beds, which was increased from 17,000,” he added.

In October last year, the government had given in-principle approval to establish 12 more sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs) of 100 beds each, 20 community health centres (CHCs) of 30 beds each and 306 primary health centres (PHCs) of six beds each. Besides, bed strength in all the existing 32 SDHs were to be increased to 100 beds each.

BHUBANESWAR: THE state government will appoint around 5,000 doctors in the coming days to meet the shortage in different hospitals. The Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari informed the Assembly on Monday that the recruitment of the doctors will be done in two phases. The minister made the announcement while responding to a query from Naba Charan Majhi (BJP) regarding presence of only six doctors against 37 posts at the Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital. He assured Majhi that doctors will be appointed in the hospital on priority basis. The state government has proposed an additional provision of Rs 229 crore under administrative expenses in the allocation made for health and family welfare in the 2022-23 budget for recruitment of 5,000 more doctors, 9,000 nurses and paramedical officers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Replying to a question from Mohan Majhi (BJP), the minister said a decision has been taken to increase the number of beds in government healthcare facilities of the state by 21,342 in the next financial year. “While Union Health Ministry’s Indian Public Health Standard (IPHS) 2022 norms recommend at least one bed per 1,000 population in every district as an ‘essential’ norm, the figure in Odisha stands at 0.71. I have given in written that about 21,342 beds will be added to meet the norms. We currently have 25,000 beds, which was increased from 17,000,” he added. In October last year, the government had given in-principle approval to establish 12 more sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs) of 100 beds each, 20 community health centres (CHCs) of 30 beds each and 306 primary health centres (PHCs) of six beds each. Besides, bed strength in all the existing 32 SDHs were to be increased to 100 beds each.