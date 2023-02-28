Spitting on BMC-ICOMC premises to attract Rs 1,000 fine

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After drawing flak from various quarters over paan and gutkha staining of the newly inaugurated multi-crore BMC-ICOMC tower on Janpath road here, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday warned of heavy penalty.

Municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said spitting at random places on the premises of the newly inaugurated building will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000. The penal action will be more stringent for the staff working in the tower, he said.

The commissioner, however, said that the stains on the upper walls of the building, pictures of which are being shared on social-media platforms, are old and might have been done by the workers engaged prior to its inauguration. Those walls will be repainted soon, he said.

Notably, the state government has constructed the swanky tower at an investment of around `74 crore. Locals said hefty fine must be imposed on those spoiling the beauty of the structure undertaken as a smart city project in the state capital.

