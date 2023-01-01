Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha govt appoints Kalyani Nayak as new Social Welfare Board chairperson

As per the government notification, Kalyani Nayak of Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district has been appointed as chairperson of State Social Welfare Board and eight persons appointed as members.

Published: 01st January 2023 05:10 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | Special arrangement)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has revamped the Social Welfare Board and appointed requisite members to the Western Odisha Development Council and Special Development Councils of tribal districts which were lying vacant for a long time.

The state government reconstituted the special development councils in nine districts having a 50 per cent tribal population in September. Moreover, the government has appointed expert members to Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

