On New Year, Odisha city hotels see rise in staycations despite high tariff

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If Puri has been overflowing with domestic tourists, Bhubaneswar is seeing a rise in staycations with locals preferring to party and stay back in hotels this New Year. And this is despite the fact that the room tariffs have risen by almost 40 per cent compared to the last New Year.

Almost all the hotels in the state capital are nearly sold out (over 80 to 85 pc occupancy) and the majority of the bookings are by locals besides, people of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Berhampur and Sambalpur who are here to enjoy the New Year celebrations that every hotel, pub and mall are hosting.

Chairman of the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) JK Mohanty said a large part of the current bookings (from Dec 31 to Jan 2) in big hotels is by residents of Bhubaneswar. “The local guests have booked rooms along with tickets for New Year celebrations as it is a weekend and the New Year on a Sunday. Apart from hotels, there has also been a greater demand for home stays in and around Bhubaneswar, Cuttack,” he said. The festive rush in hotels will continue till January 7.

Hotelier Debasish Patnaik added that although Bhubaneswar has got domestic travellers for whom the city is an arrival point to other parts of Odisha, there is a pent-up demand by locals to celebrate the New Year’s eve and New Year in the festive environs of hotels here. To make their stay interesting, the hotels are offering various activities, bonfires, food fests and musical events.

Unlike previous years, hotels have this time resorted to dynamic pricing of rooms where the tariff changes every day as per the demand. So, on New Year’s eve, while star properties like Mayfair and Trident are sold out, others have a few rooms left (as on Saturday evening) and buying them would mean burning a hole in the pocket.

Consider this: Mayfair Lagoon’s Saturday tariff stood at Rs 15,058 per room exclusive of tax and that of ITC Welcome hotel was Rs 10,500 a night. The cost of each New Year celebration ticket with dinner in all big hotels ranges between Rs 5,000 and Rs 9,000 this time. According to official reports, there are around 350 hotels and restaurants in the city and of them, there are around seven-star properties.

BHUBANESWAR: If Puri has been overflowing with domestic tourists, Bhubaneswar is seeing a rise in staycations with locals preferring to party and stay back in hotels this New Year. And this is despite the fact that the room tariffs have risen by almost 40 per cent compared to the last New Year. Almost all the hotels in the state capital are nearly sold out (over 80 to 85 pc occupancy) and the majority of the bookings are by locals besides, people of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Berhampur and Sambalpur who are here to enjoy the New Year celebrations that every hotel, pub and mall are hosting. Chairman of the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) JK Mohanty said a large part of the current bookings (from Dec 31 to Jan 2) in big hotels is by residents of Bhubaneswar. “The local guests have booked rooms along with tickets for New Year celebrations as it is a weekend and the New Year on a Sunday. Apart from hotels, there has also been a greater demand for home stays in and around Bhubaneswar, Cuttack,” he said. The festive rush in hotels will continue till January 7. Hotelier Debasish Patnaik added that although Bhubaneswar has got domestic travellers for whom the city is an arrival point to other parts of Odisha, there is a pent-up demand by locals to celebrate the New Year’s eve and New Year in the festive environs of hotels here. To make their stay interesting, the hotels are offering various activities, bonfires, food fests and musical events. Unlike previous years, hotels have this time resorted to dynamic pricing of rooms where the tariff changes every day as per the demand. So, on New Year’s eve, while star properties like Mayfair and Trident are sold out, others have a few rooms left (as on Saturday evening) and buying them would mean burning a hole in the pocket. Consider this: Mayfair Lagoon’s Saturday tariff stood at Rs 15,058 per room exclusive of tax and that of ITC Welcome hotel was Rs 10,500 a night. The cost of each New Year celebration ticket with dinner in all big hotels ranges between Rs 5,000 and Rs 9,000 this time. According to official reports, there are around 350 hotels and restaurants in the city and of them, there are around seven-star properties.