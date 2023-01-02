Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Two groups clash in Bhubaneswar on New Year's night

In the video, some can be seen holding blunt objects and hurling stones at the windshield of the trucks.

Published: 02nd January 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

clash

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite elaborate security measures in place, two groups fought a pitched battle within Nayapalli police limits in the wee hours of Sunday. The incident left three injured. The miscreants hurled stones at each other and even broke the windshields of two Hyva trucks which were parked in a nearby area.

Police said clashes broke out between two groups of Maa Daruani Adarsh Club at about 4 am. The groups were involved in New Year celebrations, which sparked a confrontation and resultant fight. The clashes were captured on CCTV camera and the video went viral on the day. In the video, some can be seen holding blunt objects and hurling stones at the windshield of the trucks.

One Sabita Behera, lodged a police complaint alleging that she, her mother and her brother were injured in the incident. Nayapalli police maintained that the rioters were not armed with sharp weapons and were carrying sticks. “A case has been registered in this connection. Efforts are being made to nab all those involved in the clash,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile on Sunday, police officers of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack held a meeting to discuss about various issues including the measures that need to be implemented to curb street crimes in the twin cities. Discussions were also held to check the drug menace and enhance the capabilities of the forensic unit, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
two groups battle Nayapalli police
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Supreme Court upholds Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation
Army personnel stand near the house where an IED explosion took place, at Dangri village in Rajouri. (Photo | PTI)
Minor boy killed, 4 injured in explosion at home of Rajouri victim a day after militant attack
People gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding stern punishment for men accused in Sultanpuri road accident, in New Delhi, on Jan 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Inhuman, head hangs in shame: Delhi LG on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km
Derailed coaches of Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express .(Photo | Special arrangement)
11 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur passenger train derail near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp