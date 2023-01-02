Two groups clash in Bhubaneswar on New Year's night

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite elaborate security measures in place, two groups fought a pitched battle within Nayapalli police limits in the wee hours of Sunday. The incident left three injured. The miscreants hurled stones at each other and even broke the windshields of two Hyva trucks which were parked in a nearby area.

Police said clashes broke out between two groups of Maa Daruani Adarsh Club at about 4 am. The groups were involved in New Year celebrations, which sparked a confrontation and resultant fight. The clashes were captured on CCTV camera and the video went viral on the day. In the video, some can be seen holding blunt objects and hurling stones at the windshield of the trucks.

One Sabita Behera, lodged a police complaint alleging that she, her mother and her brother were injured in the incident. Nayapalli police maintained that the rioters were not armed with sharp weapons and were carrying sticks. “A case has been registered in this connection. Efforts are being made to nab all those involved in the clash,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile on Sunday, police officers of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack held a meeting to discuss about various issues including the measures that need to be implemented to curb street crimes in the twin cities. Discussions were also held to check the drug menace and enhance the capabilities of the forensic unit, among others.

BHUBANESWAR: Despite elaborate security measures in place, two groups fought a pitched battle within Nayapalli police limits in the wee hours of Sunday. The incident left three injured. The miscreants hurled stones at each other and even broke the windshields of two Hyva trucks which were parked in a nearby area. Police said clashes broke out between two groups of Maa Daruani Adarsh Club at about 4 am. The groups were involved in New Year celebrations, which sparked a confrontation and resultant fight. The clashes were captured on CCTV camera and the video went viral on the day. In the video, some can be seen holding blunt objects and hurling stones at the windshield of the trucks. One Sabita Behera, lodged a police complaint alleging that she, her mother and her brother were injured in the incident. Nayapalli police maintained that the rioters were not armed with sharp weapons and were carrying sticks. “A case has been registered in this connection. Efforts are being made to nab all those involved in the clash,” said a police officer. Meanwhile on Sunday, police officers of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack held a meeting to discuss about various issues including the measures that need to be implemented to curb street crimes in the twin cities. Discussions were also held to check the drug menace and enhance the capabilities of the forensic unit, among others.