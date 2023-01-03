Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Dharmendra Pradhan to inaugurate five-day national Kala Utsav from January 3

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the National Kala Utsav 2022-23 at the Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd January 2023

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the National Kala Utsav 2022-23 at the Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The five-day Kala Utsav, an initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE) to promote arts in education by nurturing and showcasing the artistic talent of school students at the secondary stage in the country is being organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) from January 3 to 7.

It provides an opportunity and favourable environment to nurture and showcase the talents of children with special needs and helps in making learning more expressive, creative and joyful. Sharing the stage collectively by boys, girls, students from disadvantaged groups and Divyang children will be a precursor to breaking many existing stereotypes.

The focus of Kala Utsav 2022-23 will be on styles of traditional folk and classical art forms in ten categories. Art forms included for the competitions are vocal music-classical, vocal music-traditional folk, instrumental music-percussive, instrumental music-melodic, dance-classical, dance-folk, visual arts (2-dimensional), visual arts (3-dimensional), indigenous toys and games and drama (solo acting).
Around 714 students from 36 states and union territories will participate in the function.

