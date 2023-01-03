Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rasulgarh square to showcase culture of three cities in Hockey World Cup

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rasulgarh flyover being painted as part of beautification drive

Rasulgarh flyover being painted as part of beautification drive | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Coming Hockey World Cup, the Rasulgarh square here will greet visitors with a myriad of wall murals showcasing it as a confluence point of three cities - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri. 

While the parapet of the flyover is being painted with deep purple colour to indicate the gesture of royalty and ambition, while the pillars will have murals depicting tangible and intangible assets of the three places.

The painting work carried out under the Street Art and Murals Project (STAMP) will have themes including food, cuisines, culture, and important structures etc, said an official from Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre in Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA). 

This apart, different sculptures will also be installed in the roundabout of Rasulgarh square which is a prominent entry point to the city, he said. 

As part of the beautification drive, the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) has also started planting different decorative plants in the roundabout and under the flyover spaces at the square that was once littered with trash.

