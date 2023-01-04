Hockey World Cup: No curbs on private constructions, clarifies BMC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup from January 13 this month, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday clarified that there will be no restriction on construction works taken up privately, provided adequate measures are taken to check pollution and prevent dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste on roads.

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the civic body has urged those taking up construction privately to use green safety nets and other measures to cover the construction site during work to prevent pollution as well as check the falling of construction material outside the site.

“Citizens are requested to cooperate with the corporation in its beautification drive as sanitation and landscaping has always been a top priority for the civic body. Community involvement will add value to it,” he said.

The Commissioner said any agency or household found piling of C&D waste on the roadside or any other public places will be penalised as per norms. He further said that the digging of roads by any agency, department or service provider without BMC’s permission has been prevented in the city for the World Cup.

