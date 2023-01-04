New registration for vintage vehicles in state of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a huge relief to vintage car and two-wheeler owners, the Odisha government has allowed new registration for classic vehicles which are older than 50 years. Odisha has become the first state in the country to implement a registration system for vintage automobiles. The owners of vintage vehicles can apply for special number plates and avail of the exemption from scrapping in the state.

In a bid to preserve and promote the heritage of vintage vehicles, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has already made provision under Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 for the registration process of classic cars and two-wheelers.

“Odisha, known for its heritage and culture, is the first state to implement the provision to fulfill the passion of the owners intending to preserve their vintage vehicles,” the State Transport Authority (STA) said in a notification issued on Monday.

The new rules will provide salient features such as retention of registered vehicles with unique registration marks - ‘VA’ letters signifying vintage in the registration number, said joint commissioner transport (technical) Dipti Ranjan Patra.

As per the rules, two-wheelers and cars which are retained for personal use and are more than 50 years old from the date of their first registration will be defined as vintage vehicles. Imported vehicles fulfilling the above criteria will also be defined as vintage. However, only the vehicles with no substantial overhaul including modification in chassis, body shell and the engine will be considered as vintage.

The application (Form 20) for registration/re-registration should be submitted in the RTOs along with the insurance policy, fee, and bill of entry if vehicles were imported, and old The old registration certificate (RC) after being registered as a vintage motor vehicle will be marked as cancelled and the owner may retain the cancelled certificate of registration for historical significance only.

If the vehicle registration is not valid while applying for a vintage mark, the owner will have to first apply for RC renewal. If the registration of the vehicles is valid while applying for vintage mark then green tax, registration renewal and fitness certificate charges will not be collected from the owners. A classic vehicle owner applying for only RC renewal will not be charged for the vintage mark.

Under the new law, the issue of a vintage certificate will cost about Rs 20,000 and will be valid for a period of 10 years. Subsequently, the renewal of the registration will cost Rs 5,000 and will be valid for five years.

The vintage motor vehicles will not be allowed on roads for regular/commercial purposes. Such vehicles will be allowed for display, technical research or taking part in a vintage car rally, refuelling, maintenance and exhibitions. The owner of classic vehicles after obtaining the vintage number can also sell his/her two-wheeler or car by applying for a transfer of ownership.

