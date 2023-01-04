Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Govt to strengthen Covid-19 testing in Hockey World Cup host cities

Walk-in testing facilities available in all PHCs, CHCs of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela

Published: 04th January 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha gears up for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup scheduled to go underway from January 13, the state government has decided to strengthen Covid testing and surveillance in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela - the two cities that will host the quadrennial event. 

As the two cities will be drawing huge crowds, both domestic and foreign, for the international sporting event at a time when there is a global resurgence in Covid and the possibility of its spread to India, officials said the Health and Family Welfare department has decided to create walk-in testing facilities in all urban primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. 

“The facilities will be readied in PHCs and CHCs of both the cities before the World Cup,” public health director Dr Niranjan Mishra said. Dr Mishra said the current ICMR guideline suggests testing either for the high-risk contacts of those infected with Covid or those who have Covid-like symptoms. 

He also clarified that the situation in Odisha is under control and there is no further requirement of ramping up tests. “Daily infection count in our state has remained below 12 since November 11 last year. Besides, total cases are below 50 and no one is hospitalised at present,” Mishra said. 

As it is, the Odisha government has already decided not to screen international passengers at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar. The public health director said the Centre already has provisions for screening of those coming from abroad at international airports and the Hockey India will also have its own protocols for screening and testing of international team members. In Odisha, direct international flight operations are yet to resume from BPIA for which the need for testing at the airport hasn’t been felt, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup primary health centres community health centres
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp