TPCODL opens second skill centre in Cuttack

The centre is well equipped with classroom training, all types of distribution equipment and also an opportunity wherein employees can get hands-on training.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Energy and Industries Pratap Keshari Deb on Monday inaugurated the second skill development centre of Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) at Badambadi, Cuttack.

Aimed at strengthening and enhancing the technical skills of its regular and business associates, the SDC will provide access and cater to the development opportunities needs of its employees working sections, sub-divisions and division offices under Cuttack circle.

The centre is well equipped with classroom training, all types of distribution equipment and also an opportunity wherein employees can get hands-on training. This is a great platform for the workforce and technical staff of both TPCODL and its business associates as it helps employees from urban and rural areas to learn new processes and technology that will help them sharpen their overall skill sets.

TPCODL plans to set up one such centre in all three remaining electricity circles under its licensed area of operation. The first centre was inaugurated in Bhubaneswar in September last year, said company CEO M Shenbagam.

