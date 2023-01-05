Unsafe Capital: Armed men chase lady police officer at night

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the capital is gearing up for the hockey world cup with enhanced security measures in place, a 36-year-old lady sub-inspector (SI) of Bhubaneswar was given a scare of life by armed miscreants who chased her late on Monday night, exposing the dark side of the city.

SI Subhashree Nayak, posted in Mahila police station in the Capital, was returning to her government quarters on Reserve Police office premises at about 1.30 am when more than three persons travelling in an SUV reportedly tried to hit her car near Science Park in Acharya Vihar.

The anti-socials even hurled abuses at her as Nayak continued to drive towards her quarters but her ordeal did not end there. The unidentified miscreants headed towards Acharya Vihar suddenly took a U-turn and started chasing the lady officer.

In the complaint lodged with Saheed Nagar police station, Nayak mentioned she spotted one of the miscreants with a sharp weapon. The complainant, who was in uniform, claimed that the weapon was a sword. The anti-social reportedly leaned out of the car’s window, brandished the weapon and asked her to stop.“One of them said stop or else we will kill you. I hurriedly entered the Reserve Police office premises through its back gate,” read Nayak’s complaint.

Meanwhile, Saheed Nagar police on Monday registered a case in this connection under Sections 294, 341, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and detained two persons based on a description of the vehicle.

Initial investigation suggested that the accused are not known to Nayak and they were possibly under influence of alcohol when they harassed her.

The incidents comes at a time when the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh in Delhi has laid bare the glaring truth about how public spaces with lax policing are increasingly becoming unsafe for women.

