Bhubaneswar to host Khandagiri Mela from January 28

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The famous Khandagiri Mela, also known as ‘Magha Mela’ will be held in the state capital this year between January 28 and February 10. Mayor Sulochana Das who chaired a preparatory meeting in this regard with the officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said all measures will be put in place to ensure the Mela is held smoothly. The event will be organised without any Covid restrictions after two years.

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said cooperation has been sought from officials from health, electricity, food safety, and water and other line departments along with the members of the puja and jatra committees in this regard.

Officials said the Mela will begin from January 28 while the jatra shows will start from January 30. As per the decision taken in the meeting the prices of stalls and jatra pandals are likely to be hiked by 5 to 10 per cent based on their previous price.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) will also be issued for jatra committees and the jatra parties asking them not to show anything which would hurt the sentiment of any person or group.There will be no parking on roadside and any deviation will attract fine, while there will also be sound limit fixed for the shows. Only five jatra pandals will be constructed this year.

