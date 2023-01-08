Four members of Irani gang held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Saturday arrested four members of the notorious Irani gang and seized 17 stolen gold chains weighing about 200 gram from them. Five motorcycles were also seized from their possession. According to the police, the accused Zahir Hussain (21), Sanoj Kumbhar (20), Kismat Ali (32) and Sikander Ali (29) were operating in various states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and others.

They are all residents of Jonk in Nuapada district. The accused used motorcycles to snatch gold chains and other valuables mostly from women in the capital city and other places like Cuttack, Puri, Jajpur and Bhadrak. In Bhubaneswar, at least 22 cases were registered against them by Mancheswar, Saheed Nagar, Kharvela Nagar, Nayapalli, Khandagiri, Capital, Airport, Dhauli and Tamando police stations.

“They are known as the members of the notorious Irani gang as their forefathers were from Iran. The gang’s network is spread across the country. In Odisha, they were staying in Jonk, Khariar, Jharsuguda, and other places,” said a police officer.

Police said they have even committed thefts from various shops by posing as customers and distracting the owners. They were disposing off the stolen articles in Jonk, Khariar and in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. Sources said Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh police had earlier registered cases against the accused for committing similar offences.

