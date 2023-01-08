Home Cities Bhubaneswar

National Kala Utsav concludes in capital city of Odisha

She said while the entire world was struggling to fight a pandemic, India introduced a number of important reforms including the NEP-2020.

Published: 08th January 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Dignitaries going round an exhibition at the Kala Utsav in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 emphasises on the promotion of arts and culture through education, said Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi. Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of National Kala Utsav-2022 at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE) here on Saturday, she said Kala Utsav realises the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by giving the right direction and shape to the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. She said while the entire world was struggling to fight a pandemic, India introduced a number of important reforms including the NEP-2020.

Addressing the participants, Minister of Education of State, Government of India, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said he was happy that after two years of adverse situations, the NCERT has successfully managed to conduct the Kala Utsav on such a large scale in the city.

The event which was inaugurated by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on January 3 saw participation of 37 student teams from different states, union territories, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti schools. A total of 703 students had taken part in competitions related to 10 art forms.

