Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Miscreants reach bar in bus, vandalise property in Bhubaneswar

A heated exchange broke out between him and the staff as they refused to serve them late in the night.

Published: 09th January 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

alchohol, drinking, wine, liquor

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a late-night brawl, miscreants vandalised a bar within Chandrasekhar police limits after one of their friends was not allowed to enter after closing time. According to reports, one Sanjeeb Swain of Laxmisagar along with a female friend visited the bar at about 12 am on Sunday. The bar had closed after its business hours but Swain insisted to be served food and drinks.

A heated exchange broke out between him and the staff as they refused to serve them late in the night. Within minutes, 15 to 20 friends of Swain reached the bar in a bus and started vandalising property. However, they could not enter the bar as its main gate was closed by the staff. They fled on the same bus.

Police said all are residents of different areas in the capital city like Laxmisagar, CRPF Square, and Khandagiri, among others. The bus had an Angul registration number and its owner is based out of Rourkela. Verification is on how they managed to board a bus late in the night or if the vehicle belonged to anyone known to them.

“Swain lodged a complaint alleging the bar’s staff misbehaved with him and his friend and a case was registered. We are yet to receive a complaint from the bar’s management following which further action will be initiated,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vandalised a bar Chandrasekhar police limits
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp