Miscreants reach bar in bus, vandalise property in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a late-night brawl, miscreants vandalised a bar within Chandrasekhar police limits after one of their friends was not allowed to enter after closing time. According to reports, one Sanjeeb Swain of Laxmisagar along with a female friend visited the bar at about 12 am on Sunday. The bar had closed after its business hours but Swain insisted to be served food and drinks.

A heated exchange broke out between him and the staff as they refused to serve them late in the night. Within minutes, 15 to 20 friends of Swain reached the bar in a bus and started vandalising property. However, they could not enter the bar as its main gate was closed by the staff. They fled on the same bus.

Police said all are residents of different areas in the capital city like Laxmisagar, CRPF Square, and Khandagiri, among others. The bus had an Angul registration number and its owner is based out of Rourkela. Verification is on how they managed to board a bus late in the night or if the vehicle belonged to anyone known to them.

“Swain lodged a complaint alleging the bar’s staff misbehaved with him and his friend and a case was registered. We are yet to receive a complaint from the bar’s management following which further action will be initiated,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station.

BHUBANESWAR: In a late-night brawl, miscreants vandalised a bar within Chandrasekhar police limits after one of their friends was not allowed to enter after closing time. According to reports, one Sanjeeb Swain of Laxmisagar along with a female friend visited the bar at about 12 am on Sunday. The bar had closed after its business hours but Swain insisted to be served food and drinks. A heated exchange broke out between him and the staff as they refused to serve them late in the night. Within minutes, 15 to 20 friends of Swain reached the bar in a bus and started vandalising property. However, they could not enter the bar as its main gate was closed by the staff. They fled on the same bus. Police said all are residents of different areas in the capital city like Laxmisagar, CRPF Square, and Khandagiri, among others. The bus had an Angul registration number and its owner is based out of Rourkela. Verification is on how they managed to board a bus late in the night or if the vehicle belonged to anyone known to them. “Swain lodged a complaint alleging the bar’s staff misbehaved with him and his friend and a case was registered. We are yet to receive a complaint from the bar’s management following which further action will be initiated,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station.