34 arrested for vandalising bar

As many as 34 people were arrested on Monday for allegedly vandalising a bar at Chandrasekharpur after its staff refused to serve one of their friends beyond business hours. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 34 people were arrested on Monday for allegedly vandalising a bar at Chandrasekharpur after its staff refused to serve one of their friends beyond business hours. Police said, Sanjeeb Swain of Laxmisagar along with a female friend had gone to the bar at around 12 am on January 8. Even as the bar had closed after business hours, Swain insisted on having food and drinks with his female friend there. 

A heated exchange ensued between Swain and the bar staff after the latter refused to serve him. Within minutes, Swain's associates reached the bar in a bus and started vandalising it. However, the anti-socials could not enter the bar as its main gate was closed by the staff. They fled in the same bus. 

"The accused including Swain had hired a bus to go on a picnic to Mayurbhanj district. Before leaving with his associates, Swain arrived at the bar with his female friend. After having an argument with the bar staff,  he called his associates who reached the spot in the bus hired by them," said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station. Police have also seized the bus. Meanwhile, the police are yet to arrest Swain.

